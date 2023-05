Unos pastores matan en Kenia a Loonkito, el león en libertad más viejo de África

A true legend has fallen 💔😭



The oldest wild lion Loonkito has passed away, he was 19/20 years old and an ultimate survivor.

A King who has left us with a great legacy!

King of Amboseli National Park 👑

What a legend!!



RIP KING LOONKITO 👑



📸primalwildphotography IG pic.twitter.com/48aa3rsbAL