'Zoolander No. 2' y 'Batman v Superman', favoritas para los premios Razzie

'Zoolander No. 2', con nueve nominaciones, y 'Batman v Superman: el amanecer de la justicia', con ocho, parten como las favoritas para la 37 edición de los premios Razzie, los anti-Óscar de Hollywood, anunció este lunes la fundación Golden Raspberry Award.



Otros títulos con grandes opciones de estar entre lo peor del año son 'Dirty Grandpa', con seis candidaturas, y 'Dioses de Egipto', 'Hillary's America' y 'Independence Day: Contraataque', con cinco.

Peor película

'Batman v Superman: el amanecer de la justicia', 'Dirty Grandpa', 'Dioses de Egipto', 'Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party', 'Independence Day: Contraataque' y 'Zoolander No. 2' optarán a hacerse con la estatuilla de peor película.

Peor actor y actriz

Además,('Batman v Superman: el amanecer de la justicia'),('Dioses de Egipto' y 'Objetivo: Londres'), Henry Cavill('Batman v Superman: el amanecer de la justicia'),('Dirty Grandpa'), Dinesh D'Souza ('Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party') y('Zoolander No. 2') lucharán por ser proclamados como peor actor.Asimismo,('Ninja Turtles: Fuera de la sombras'), Tyler Perry('BOO! A Madea Halloween'),('Feliz día de la madre'), Becky Turner ('Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party'),('La serie divergente: leal' y 'Shut-In') y Shailene Woodley ('Divergent Series: Allegiant') aspiran a ser coronadas como peor actriz.Como peor actor de reparto destaca la presencia entre los nominados de('El escuadrón suicida') y('Alicia a través del espejo'), al igual que la de Kristen Wiig ('Zoolander No. 2') como peor actriz de reparto.Los ganadores se conocerán el, el día previo a la ceremonia de los Óscar.