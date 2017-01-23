'Zoolander No. 2' y 'Batman v Superman', favoritas para los premios Razzie

Peor película'Batman v Superman: el amanecer de la justicia', 'Dirty Grandpa', 'Dioses de Egipto', 'Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party', 'Independence Day: Contraataque' y 'Zoolander No. 2' optarán a hacerse con la estatuilla de peor película.
Peor actor y actrizAdemás, Ben Affleck ('Batman v Superman: el amanecer de la justicia'), Gerard Butler ('Dioses de Egipto' y 'Objetivo: Londres'), Henry Cavill ('Batman v Superman: el amanecer de la justicia'), Robert De Niro ('Dirty Grandpa'), Dinesh D'Souza ('Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party') y Ben Stiller ('Zoolander No. 2') lucharán por ser proclamados como peor actor.
