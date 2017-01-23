Anuncios clasificados
Volver a Heraldo.es
Suscríbete Heraldo Premium Web del suscriptor
Buscar

Acceder
Menú lateral rediseño
Cine

'Zoolander No. 2' y 'Batman v Superman', favoritas para los premios Razzie

Julia Roberts y Robert De Niro destacan entre los nominados.

Efe. Los Ángeles Actualizada 23/01/2017 a las 20:29
Etiquetas
"BATMAN VS SUPERMAN", LA OSCURA Y DIFUSA FRONTERA ENTRE EL BIEN Y EL MAL
'Batman v Superman: El amanecer de la justicia' cuenta con ocho nominaciones.Clay Enos

'Zoolander No. 2', con nueve nominaciones, y 'Batman v Superman: el amanecer de la justicia', con ocho, parten como las favoritas para la 37 edición de los premios Razzie, los anti-Óscar de Hollywood, anunció este lunes la fundación Golden Raspberry Award.

Otros títulos con grandes opciones de estar entre lo peor del año son 'Dirty Grandpa', con seis candidaturas, y 'Dioses de Egipto', 'Hillary's America' y 'Independence Day: Contraataque', con cinco.
 

Peor película

'Batman v Superman: el amanecer de la justicia', 'Dirty Grandpa', 'Dioses de Egipto', 'Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party', 'Independence Day: Contraataque' y 'Zoolander No. 2' optarán a hacerse con la estatuilla de peor película.
 

Peor actor y actriz

Además, Ben Affleck ('Batman v Superman: el amanecer de la justicia'), Gerard Butler ('Dioses de Egipto' y 'Objetivo: Londres'), Henry Cavill ('Batman v Superman: el amanecer de la justicia'), Robert De Niro ('Dirty Grandpa'), Dinesh D'Souza ('Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party') y Ben Stiller ('Zoolander No. 2') lucharán por ser proclamados como peor actor.

Asimismo, Meg​​​​an Fox ('Ninja Turtles: Fuera de la sombras'), Tyler Perry ('BOO! A Madea Halloween'), Julia Roberts ('Feliz día de la madre'), Becky Turner ('Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party'), Naomi Watts ('La serie divergente: leal' y 'Shut-In') y Shailene Woodley ('Divergent Series: Allegiant') aspiran a ser coronadas como peor actriz.

Como peor actor de reparto destaca la presencia entre los nominados de Jared Leto ('El escuadrón suicida') y Johnny Depp ('Alicia a través del espejo'), al igual que la de Kristen Wiig ('Zoolander No. 2') como peor actriz de reparto.

Los ganadores se conocerán el 25 de febrero, el día previo a la ceremonia de los Óscar.
Más información




Zaragoza

Huesca

Teruel

Aragón

Nacional

Internacional

Economía

Deportes

Real Zaragoza

Sociedad

Gastronomía

Salud

Pie
Enlaces recomendados

© HERALDO DE ARAGON EDITORA, S.L.U.
Teléfono 976 765 000 / - Pº. Independencia, 29, 50001 Zaragoza - CIF: B-99078099 - CIF: B99288763 - Inscrita en el Registro Mercantil de Zaragoza al Tomo 3796, Libro 0, Folio 177, Sección 8, Hoja Z-50564
Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual

Grupo Henneo