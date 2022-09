El Gobierno pide a los ciudadanos que ya no se sumen a la cola para ver a Isabel II

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN'S LYING-IN-STATE QUEUE UPDATE, 9:00AM, 16 Sept



Estimated queueing time is at least 14 hours



Queue end is currently in Southwark Park



What3words: navy.noises.overnight



Tracker: https://t.co/6BYxq66a8X

Journey planner: https://t.co/XnDRCfljTD pic.twitter.com/IqVMqZlAV6