Solución a las pruebas de los villancicos más inteligentes

La prueba 1 te pedía que rellenaras el diagrama que se muestra con las fichas de dominó que lo acompañan y con los números ya colocados como pista. Y esta es la solución:

Solución a la prueba 1

La prueba 2 te pedía que rellenaras la letra de dos villancicos y aquí las tienes completas:

Christmas tree farm (Taylor Swift)

My winter nights are taken up by static

Stress and holiday shopping traffic

But I close my eyes and I'm somewhere else

Just like magic



In my heart is a Christmas tree farm

Where the people would come

To dance under sparkles and lights

Bundled up in their mittens and coats

And the cider would flow

And I just wanna be there tonight



Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon

Mistakes are forgiven

And everything is icy and blue

And you would be there too

Under the mistletoe

Watching the fire glow

And telling me: I love you

Just being in your arms

Takes me back to that little farm

Where every wish comes true



In my heart is a Christmas tree farm….

Copa Glasé (Nathy Peluso)

No te vi

Ni escribiste, oh darling

Y bueno, tienes la rara habilidad

De no estar justo cuando te necesito

Te esperé

En más de una oportunidad

Te fuiste y ya no te he vuelto a ver



Las tardes perdidas viendo pasar

Cada minuto en el reloj

Ya no las quiero más

Y ahora cuando miro la nieve

Caer por un momento breve pensé

Que ibas a ceder y a perdonar

Desapareciste todo el año

Mi amor, mejor no se te ocurra llamar

Ni aparecer en Navidad



Fines de semana en Roma, serenatas en París

Besos de spaghetti, no me cuentes más promesas de amor

De amor, de amor



Las tardes perdidas viendo pasar….

