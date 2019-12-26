Experimenten
Solución a las pruebas de los villancicos más inteligentes
Aquí tienes las soluciones a las dos pruebas planteadas en el 'experimenten' 'Los villancicos más inteligentes'.
La prueba 1 te pedía que rellenaras el diagrama que se muestra con las fichas de dominó que lo acompañan y con los números ya colocados como pista. Y esta es la solución:
La prueba 2 te pedía que rellenaras la letra de dos villancicos y aquí las tienes completas:
Christmas tree farm (Taylor Swift)
My winter nights are taken up by static
Stress and holiday shopping traffic
But I close my eyes and I'm somewhere else
Just like magic
In my heart is a Christmas tree farm
Where the people would come
To dance under sparkles and lights
Bundled up in their mittens and coats
And the cider would flow
And I just wanna be there tonight
Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon
Mistakes are forgiven
And everything is icy and blue
And you would be there too
Under the mistletoe
Watching the fire glow
And telling me: I love you
Just being in your arms
Takes me back to that little farm
Where every wish comes true
In my heart is a Christmas tree farm
Stress and holiday shopping traffic
But I close my eyes and I'm somewhere else
Just like magic
In my heart is a Christmas tree farm
Where the people would come
To dance under sparkles and lights
Bundled up in their mittens and coats
And the cider would flow
And I just wanna be there tonight
Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon
Mistakes are forgiven
And everything is icy and blue
And you would be there too
Under the mistletoe
Watching the fire glow
And telling me: I love you
Just being in your arms
Takes me back to that little farm
Where every wish comes true
In my heart is a Christmas tree farm….
Copa Glasé (Nathy Peluso)
No te vi
Ni escribiste, oh darling
Y bueno, tienes la rara habilidad
De no estar justo cuando te necesito
Te esperé
En más de una oportunidad
Te fuiste y ya no te he vuelto a ver
Las tardes perdidas viendo pasar
Cada minuto en el reloj
Ya no las quiero más
Y ahora cuando miro la nieve
Caer por un momento breve pensé
Que ibas a ceder y a perdonar
Desapareciste todo el año
Mi amor, mejor no se te ocurra llamar
Ni aparecer en Navidad
Fines de semana en Roma, serenatas en París
Besos de spaghetti, no me cuentes más promesas de amor
De amor, de amor
Las tardes perdidas viendo pasar
Ni escribiste, oh darling
Y bueno, tienes la rara habilidad
De no estar justo cuando te necesito
Te esperé
En más de una oportunidad
Te fuiste y ya no te he vuelto a ver
Las tardes perdidas viendo pasar
Cada minuto en el reloj
Ya no las quiero más
Y ahora cuando miro la nieve
Caer por un momento breve pensé
Que ibas a ceder y a perdonar
Desapareciste todo el año
Mi amor, mejor no se te ocurra llamar
Ni aparecer en Navidad
Fines de semana en Roma, serenatas en París
Besos de spaghetti, no me cuentes más promesas de amor
De amor, de amor
Las tardes perdidas viendo pasar….
