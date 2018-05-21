Los (otros) detalles de la boda real

La boda del príncipe Harry de Inglaterra y la estadounidense Meghan Markle será, sin duda, la boda del año. Con toda la pompa de la casa real británica y el 'glamour' que aporta la joven actriz, la ceremonia congregó a millones de espectadores ante la televisión en todo el mundo.
Y aunque hemos visto cientos de imágenes del enlace, todavía quedan sorpresas por descubrir. Poco a poco, se van desvelando algunas:
The wedding cake is to be served at the Reception. It was designed by Claire Ptak and features elderflower syrup made at The Queen’s residence in Sandringham from the estate’s own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/kt5lE4tEn9— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 19 de mayo de 2018
The Duchess of Sussex gave six of her best friends and the Duchess of Cambridge a touching gift to remember her big day after they supported her through the nuptials. She commissioned California-based jeweller Lisette Polny, founder of Zofia Day, to make the bespoke Solid Gold Disc Bracelet as a memento for her loved ones. Meghan herself approved the design for the delicate yellow gold trinket, appropriately titled The Kensington, which is now available to buy for $450 (£335). . . It’s an overwhelming honor to be part of history and for my pieces to be given as a keepsake for this momentous occasion,” Polny told People. . . Each of the Meghan's bridesmaids were also given a memento of the the big day. The six young girls were wearing white leather Aquazurra shoes, each monogrammed with the bridesmaid’s initials, and the wedding date. . Kensington Palace said they were a gift from Meghan as a keepsake of the special day.
