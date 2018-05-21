Anuncios clasificados
Los (otros) detalles de la boda real

La tarta, la canción del primer baile, el recuerdo de Lady Di, el ramo de novia...

Heraldo.es Actualizada 21/05/2018 a las 21:00
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, el sábado.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, el sábado.Afp

La boda del príncipe Harry de Inglaterra y la estadounidense Meghan Markle será, sin duda, la boda del año. Con toda la pompa de la casa real británica y el 'glamour' que aporta la joven actriz, la ceremonia congregó a millones de espectadores ante la televisión en todo el mundo.

Y aunque hemos visto cientos de imágenes del enlace, todavía quedan sorpresas por descubrir. Poco a poco, se van desvelando algunas:

  • La tarta. Sabíamos que el pastel de bodas era una creación de Claire Ptak, chef de la pastelería Violet Bakery, en Londres, y que estaba hecha con limón y flor de sáuco. El palacio de Kensington ha mostrado las primeras imágenes del dulce postre, que hace un guiño al origen de la novia. El saúco no es elemento habitual en la repostería británica, pero sí en Estados Unidos, de donde es Markle. 

  • El baile. Aunque el tópico dice que los novios deben elegir un vals para su primer baile como marido y mujer, Harry y Meghan dejaron claro en su boda que no son una pareja convencional. Ni vals, ni música clásica de ningún tipo. Lo suyo fue el pop de los 80. Y más concretamente, el de la cantante Whitney Houston. El tema 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' de la estadounidense fue el elegido por los recién casados para estrenarse en la pista de baile. La canción, eso sí, no puede ser más romántica: "Oh, quiero bailar con alguien / Quiero sentir el calor con alguien / Yeah, Quiero bailar con alguien / Con alguien que me quiera”.
  • El recuerdo de Lady Diana. El príncipe Harry quiso tener muy presente a su madre en una fecha tan especial y quiso, además, hacer partícipe de ese recuerdo a su flamante esposa. Por eso, regaló a Meghan un anillo que perteneció a Diana de Gales. La pieza es un aguamarina que la propia Lady Di compró tras su divorcio del príncipe Carlos y con la que sustituyó al anillo de compromiso que le había entregado su ya exmarido. Meghan lo lució el sábado cuando ella y Harry salieron en un descapotable hacia la fiesta nocturna con la que celebraron su boda.
  • Las amigas. Cualquier chica sabe lo importantes que son las mejores amigas y Meghan Markle quiso hacer algo especial para las suyas en la ceremonia del sábado. Aunque no tuvo damas de honor, a sus seis amigas del alma y a su nueva cuñada, la duquesa de Kensington, les regaló un detalle único: una pulsera. Se trata de una sencilla creación en oro de la joyería californiana Lisette Polny. 
 

  • El coche. Meghan y Harry abandonaron el palacio de Windsor con destino a Frogmore House -donde ofrecieron una fiesta para un grupo selecto de invitados a su boda- en un jaguar descapotable. El coche tenía además una simpática peculiaridad: los números de la matrícula eran la fecha de la boda 19-05-18.

El coche de la boda

  • El ramo de novia: Meghan se mantuvo fiel a una tradición que instauró la bisabuela de su esposo, la reina madre. En su boda, la monarca dejó su ramo en la tumba del soldado desconocido que hay en la abadía de Westminster. Lo hizo en homenaje a su hermano Fergus, muerto en la batalla de Loos en 1915, pero también para recordar a los millones de soldados británicos que perdieron la vida en la Primera Guerra Mundial. En este 2018, la novia ha querido seguir esa costumbre y su ramo descansa ya en ese mismo lugar, en la abadía londinense.

El ramo de Meghan

 





