música
Duffy decidió dejar la música tras ser "drogada, violada y secuestrada"
La artista ha decidido hacer público un mensaje a través de su Instagram, donde explica la odisea que vivió.
La cantante galesa Duffy saltó a la fama mundial con su tema 'Merci'. Llegó a vender 9 millones de copias de 'Rockeferry', álbum que incluía la canción que se convirtió en un éxito indiscutible. Tiempo más tarde, decidió sacar su segundo disco pero no tuvo la misma suerte que con el primero.
Fue entonces cuando de un día para otro se esfumó del mapa. Las hipótesis de sus fans eran varias aunque muchos pensaban que como el segundo álbum no había tenido éxito había decidido desaparecer.
Al parecer, esa no fue la razón. La cantante ha decidido sincerarse con sus seguidores y ha publicado un 'post' en Instagram donde ha explicado que dejó la música tras ser "violada, drogada y secuestrada".
"No puedes imaginar la cantidad de veces que pensé en escribir esto. La forma en que lo escribiría, cómo me sentiría después", así arranca su mensaje público. " Un periodista me contactó, encontró la manera de comunicarse conmigo y le conté todo el verano pasado. Fue amable y me sentí tan increíble que finalmente hablé", explica la cantante como se decidió a contarlo.
La verdad es que confía en mí y estoy bien y segura ahora: fui violada, drogada y secuestrada durante algunos días. Por supuesto que sobreviví", confiesa Duffy.
"¿Te preguntas por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. Me pregunté, ¿cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto? Y lentamente se rompió", continúa diciendo.
La artista dará una entrevista hablada y ha dicho a sus seguidores que le gustaría responder a todas las preguntas, lo que significa que invita a plantear incógnitas a aquellos que quieran.
Duffy concluyó su mensaje pidiendo respeto: "Respete que este es un movimiento gentil para mí, para mí misma, y no quiero ninguna intrusión en mi familia. Por favor, apóyenme para hacer de esto una experiencia positiva".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.