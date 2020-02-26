Duffy decidió dejar la música tras ser "drogada, violada y secuestrada"

La cantante galesa Duffy saltó a la fama mundial con su tema 'Merci'. Llegó a vender 9 millones de copias de 'Rockeferry', álbum que incluía la canción que se convirtió en un éxito indiscutible. Tiempo más tarde, decidió sacar su segundo disco pero no tuvo la misma suerte que con el primero.

Fue entonces cuando de un día para otro se esfumó del mapa. Las hipótesis de sus fans eran varias aunque muchos pensaban que como el segundo álbum no había tenido éxito había decidido desaparecer.

Al parecer, esa no fue la razón. La cantante ha decidido sincerarse con sus seguidores y ha publicado un 'post' en Instagram donde ha explicado que dejó la música tras ser "violada, drogada y secuestrada".

"No puedes imaginar la cantidad de veces que pensé en escribir esto. La forma en que lo escribiría, cómo me sentiría después", así arranca su mensaje público. " Un periodista me contactó, encontró la manera de comunicarse conmigo y le conté todo el verano pasado. Fue amable y me sentí tan increíble que finalmente hablé", explica la cantante como se decidió a contarlo.

La verdad es que confía en mí y estoy bien y segura ahora: fui violada, drogada y secuestrada durante algunos días. Por supuesto que sobreviví", confiesa Duffy.

"¿Te preguntas por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. Me pregunté, ¿cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto? Y lentamente se rompió", continúa diciendo.

La artista dará una entrevista hablada y ha dicho a sus seguidores que le gustaría responder a todas las preguntas, lo que significa que invita a plantear incógnitas a aquellos que quieran.

Duffy concluyó su mensaje pidiendo respeto: "Respete que este es un movimiento gentil para mí, para mí misma, y no quiero ninguna intrusión en mi familia. Por favor, apóyenme para hacer de esto una experiencia positiva".