Se cumplen 50 años del 'Maná, maná', el éxito de los Teleñecos que se creó para una película erótica

November 30, 1969: the Muppets appear on The Ed Sullivan Show and perform “Mah Na Mah Na”, which had been sung on Sesame Street only 3 days prior



This version now featured the Snowths, and would be the basis for all future Muppet versions of the song



50 Years of Mahna Mahna ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vW8qaNoz29