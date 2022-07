Aragón representará a regiones de la UE en la Fundación Europea del Hidrógeno

Congrats to our newly elected Board members

➡️C. Panzacchi @snam

➡️W.-D. Kern @BoschGlobal

➡️J. Navarro Espada @GobAragon

➡️S. Sury @RWE_AG

whose expertise and visions will enrich the work of #H2Europe to propel global #carbonneutrality by accelerating the EU #hydrogen industry pic.twitter.com/wQvwK2Ycu5