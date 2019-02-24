Estos son los 'influencers' de la limpieza que hacen la competencia a Marie Kondo
La obsesión por los trucos del hogar es una tendencia al alza en redes sociales, y cada vez más personas buscan consejos para limpiar bien y en poco tiempo (sobre todo, si acaban de emanciparse).
Hasta hace poco, había muchos trucos que los profesionales de la limpieza usan a diario que no trascendían, pero cuando te acabas de independizar poco te importa el secreto profesional: la superviviencia higiénica es primordial para no volver a casa de papá y mamá, e internt tiene respuestas para todo. Así, gracias a la irrupción del método Marie Kondo, y la fiebre generalizada por las cosas limpias y ordenadas, las redes sociales han decidido encumbrar a unos nuevos héroes: los 'cleaninfluencers'. O lo que es lo mismo, nuevos 'instagramers' que, en vez de mostrar sus viajes exclusivos o las últimas tendencias en moda, enseñan a sus seguidores cómo realizan las tareas del hogar, a través de los 'hashtag' #cleaningobsessed o #cleaningtime.
Quizá tenga que ver con eso de que limpiar nos hace felices (o eso dice la ciencia), pero estas nuevas estrellas de Instgram acumulan miles de usuarios que demandan nuevos consejos, comparten con ellas otros y, además, generan debates sobre los resultados obtenidos. ¿Serán la solución definitiva para independizarse y evitar los primeros meses de locura y desorden?
¿Quiénes son los 'cleaninfluencers' a los que conviene seguir?
Mrs Hinch. Es una de las más conocidas y también de las precursoras de este movimento. Con 1,9 millones de seguidores, esta británica cuelga a diario fotos de su limpia casa y graba stories con los mejores trucos.
Mrs Hinch Original .. Hinchers to me it doesnt get much better than this! I cant believe I received this today from Procter & Gamble!! This ones not for Narnia mate , this will take pride of place in the Hinch kitchen! Started from the bottom now were Hinched Love you all! #allthebestmate #hincharmy
Una publicación compartida de Sophie Hinchliffe (@mrshinchhome) el
Clean Mama. Con 298.000 seguidores, esta cuenta anónima es muy popular por sus valiosos consejos para organizar de lunes a viernes las rutinas de limpieza.
Sunday is a day of rest and relaxation for me and my family, so there are no major cleaning tasks to check off the list today. To help maintain a cleaner, tidier home, I do my best to complete these five day tasks: Pick up clutter Wipe down counters Sweep/vacuum up little messes as needed One load of laundry Make beds Click on the link in my profile if you would like a more in depth and complete look at my cleaning routine. Tag a friend to join you and enjoy your day! https://www.cleanmama.net/2017/01/5-daily-tasks-to-maintain-a-clean-home.html
Una publicación compartida de Clean Mama® (@cleanmama) el
The Secret Cleaner. Aunque no llega alas 70 publicaciones, y es un perfil anónimo, 'El Limpiador Secreto' cuenta con 18.500 seguidores que comentan y comparten sus trucos del hogar.
Today in #scienceclub I compared toilet roll and flushable wipes to see how well they break down in water. You might be surprised at the results. See my stories/highlights and let me know what you think!!
Una publicación compartida de The Secret Cleaner (@thesecretcleaner) el
Alicia Iglesias. La cuenta de esta española acumula más de 68.000 seguidores y aboga por productos naturales para eliminar los químicos de la atmosfera del hogar.
Esta Foto bonita, bonita no es, peor muy practica. En el blog hoy hablamos de congelar en vertical, y de la nueva aplicación #albalfoodsaver tenéis el enlace del post en stories #congelar #congelado Foto de @anamartin_fotografia
Una publicación compartida de Alicia Iglesias (@ordenylimpiezaencasa) el
