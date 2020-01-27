baloncesto
El mundo del deporte llora la pérdida de Kobe Bryant
Jugadores de baloncesto, fútbol y otras disciplinas han despedido a la leyenda de Los Ángeles Lakers a través de las redes sociales.
La trágica muerte de Kobe Bryant ha conmocionado a todo el mundo del deporte. El exjugador de Los Ángeles Lakers, de 41 años, falleció este domingo después de sufrir un accidente en el helicóptero que viajaba en la localidad californiana de Calabasas.
Horas después de conocerse el fatal desenlace, un sinfín de personalidades y deportistas de múltiples disciplinas han aprovechado el altavoz de las redes sociales para despedir a la inolvidable leyenda americana.
Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020
I met you and I was in disbelief. I mean I watched you growing up but I didn’t think you were actually real. You spoke to me and gave me advice on how to become a better player. I stared at you and hung onto every word you said. God has taken you. Idk why, but that is not for me to know. I pray you you. I pray for your daughter who is with you in heaven. I pray for your wife, your other daughters, and the rest of your family. I can’t imagine what they are going through. RIP Kobe 😔
This is so crazy, We just seen you! Been sitting here thinking of what to say...and there are absolutely no words that can truly describe what you meant to me, my friends and family, and the basketball world/culture that we live in today. We’ve had many so many battles on the court and so many brief interactions off the court but extremely meaningful to me and I’ll never forget them. You were an icon and an idol to us all! You were a God! and your legacy will forever live on. This season will be dedicated to you and the others we’ve lost today. prayers and condolences go out to the Bryant family and the other families that were on board. #RIPKobenGiGi #childhoodnadulthoodhero #824Forever #Mambamentality #JobnotFinished 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💚💚💚 #Thisonereallyhurts 💜💛💜💛💜
My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend to me. You and your daughter will live forever in our hearts. There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy. RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/VRmgaOaITT— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 27, 2020
Grandes rescuerdos y mucho dolor por esta noticia tan dura para el Basquet Mundial! Noticia devastadora. QEPD Kobe pic.twitter.com/UgDP203SAY— Andrés Nocioni (@SoyElChapu) January 26, 2020