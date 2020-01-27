Despliega el menú
El mundo del deporte llora la pérdida de Kobe Bryant

Jugadores de baloncesto, fútbol y otras disciplinas han despedido a la leyenda de Los Ángeles Lakers a través de las redes sociales.

El fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant no sólo ha golpeado al mundo del deporte. Ha provocado gran conmoción en todos los ámbitos, desde la más alta política, pasando por la música o el periodismo. Las muestras de dolor se han sucedido.En su estadio, y en el de sus rivales.
La trágica muerte de Kobe Bryant ha conmocionado a todo el mundo del deporte. El exjugador de Los Ángeles Lakers, de 41 años, falleció este domingo después de sufrir un accidente en el helicóptero que viajaba en la localidad californiana de Calabasas.

Horas después de conocerse el fatal desenlace, un sinfín de personalidades y deportistas de múltiples disciplinas han aprovechado el altavoz de las redes sociales para despedir a la inolvidable leyenda americana.

No es justo!! #depkobebryant

Rest in Peace, Mamba.

