Márquez compara el "apretón" de Rossi en Argentina con un primer beso

"It was the moment... like kissing a girl" 🤣@marcmarquez93 and @ValeYellow46 talk us through that handshake on the podium in Argentina with the World Champion saying it all happened in the moment 🤝#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 | 📽️https://t.co/0EFxFDc37X pic.twitter.com/5Xo0b8vYff