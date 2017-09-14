Selena Gomez se somete a un trasplante de riñón

La cantante ha dejado de piedra a sus seguidores con esta confesión: "Descubrí que necesitaba un trasplante de riñón por el lupus que padezco".
La cantante Selena Gomez, de 25 años, ha anunciado a través de su cuenta de Instagram que se ha sometido a un trasplante de riñón.
La joven ha dejado de piedra a sus seguidores con esta confesión: "Descubrí que necesitaba un trasplante de riñón por el lupus que padezco, y del cual me estoy recuperando”, explica la cantante en la publicación.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
Además, ha querido confesar: “No existen palabras que puedan describir lo muy agradecida que me siento con mi amiga Francia Raisa. Ella me ha dado el último regalo y se ha sacrificado donándome un riñón. Estoy increíblemente bendecida. Te quiero mucho hermana”.
Selena Gomez ha querido agradecer también con esta publicación el apoyo y la ayuda que le ha brindado su amiga.
© HERALDO DE ARAGON EDITORA, S.L.U.
Teléfono 976 765 000 / - Pº. Independencia, 29, 50001 Zaragoza - CIF: B-99078099 - CIF: B99288763 - Inscrita en el Registro Mercantil de Zaragoza al Tomo 3796, Libro 0, Folio 177, Sección 8, Hoja Z-50564
Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual