Las redes sociales se burlan de las inauguraciones del presidente de Kenia.

#UhuruChallenge i have officially launched and taken over the livingroom pic.twitter.com/Ey3gNLvU9Z— Oremo (@r0578) 7 de enero de 2017
I have officially commissioned the Advanced Mobility Apparatus project this afternoon. #UhuruChallenge pic.twitter.com/gPzFKWtKjH— Anthony (@Antownee) 7 de enero de 2017
#UhuruChallenge— 莫丝 (@m_monyorwa) 7 de enero de 2017
launched the final phase of this nivea lotion pic.twitter.com/NS96oMbnTc
It is with immense pleasure that I commission the washing of these dishes. Sanitation & Hygiene are top agendas for my Govt #UhuruChallenge pic.twitter.com/Ch0sdvnaRx— Elayne Okaya (@ElayneOkaya) 7 de enero de 2017
Jubilee looking for next project to be launched by @UKenyatta #UhuruChallenge pic.twitter.com/sFeezAT2sq— silo kim (@silokim) 7 de enero de 2017
