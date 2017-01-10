Anuncios clasificados
Volver a Heraldo.es
Suscríbete Heraldo Premium Web del suscriptor
Buscar

Acceder
Menú lateral rediseño
Kenia

Las redes sociales se burlan de las inauguraciones del presidente de Kenia

Critican con humor la parafernalia empleada por Kenyatta y sus asesores en actos de campaña.

Efe. Nairobi Actualizada 10/01/2017 a las 12:20
Las redes sociales se burlan de las inauguraciones del presidente de Kenia.
Las redes sociales se burlan de las inauguraciones del presidente de Kenia.Twitter/@ElayneOkaya

La campaña de inauguraciones oficiales emprendida por el presidente de Kenia, Uhuru Kenyatta, ha despertado la burla entre los usuarios de las redes sociales, que, bajo la etiqueta #UhuruChallenge, se mofan de su lenguaje grandilocuente y de la reapertura de proyectos ya lanzados.

Kenia celebra elecciones el próximo mes de agosto y desde hace ya meses la agenda del presidente se ha llenado de inauguraciones y reaperturas de proyectos gubernamentales que, según su equipo de comunicación, tienen una importancia vital para el futuro del país.

Los usuarios de Twitter han reaccionado a través de la mencionada etiqueta ('El reto de Uhuru', en español), en la que critican con humor la parafernalia empleada por Kenyatta y sus asesores.

Los tuiteros comparten fotografías en las que aparecen objetos cotidianos -como el mando de la televisión o una calculadora- cubiertos con una cinta inaugural que ellos mismos cortan imitando los actos de apertura.
 

"Inauguro oficialmente el proyecto de Aparato de Movilidad Avanzada", afirma Anthony bajo la imagen de unas chanclas unidas con un lazo mofándose del lenguaje recargado que habitualmente utiliza el presidente, incluso en las presentaciones más sencillas.
 

"Lanzando la fase final de la crema Nivea", expresa otro de los internautas con la imagen de un bote de crema partido por la mitad, del que apura los restos de loción, en referencia al afán de Kenyatta por exhibir los avances de proyectos oficiales, incluso una vez lanzados.
 
"Con inmenso placer ordeno el lavado de estos platos. El saneamiento y la higiene son las principales agendas de mi Gobierno", parodia otra tuitera, Elayne Okaya, con una fotografía en la que se dispone a fregar los platos tras cortar la cinta inaugural que une detergente y estropajo.
 
Los kenianos también se ríen del afán gubernamental de búsqueda de nuevos proyectos para conseguir publicidad: "Uhuru buscando un nuevo proyecto que lanzar", reza otro de los tuits con una imagen de dos jóvenes que buscan bajo los sumideros de agua que hay en las aceras.
 
La campaña ha alcanzado un gran éxito en la red social, donde la etiqueta #Uhuruchallenge se ha convertido en una de las tendencias de moda.
 







Zaragoza

Huesca

Teruel

Aragón

Nacional

Internacional

Economía

Deportes

Real Zaragoza

Sociedad

Gastronomía

Salud

Pie
Enlaces recomendados

© HERALDO DE ARAGON EDITORA, S.L.U.
Teléfono 976 765 000 / - Pº. Independencia, 29, 50001 Zaragoza - CIF: B-99078099 - CIF: B99288763 - Inscrita en el Registro Mercantil de Zaragoza al Tomo 3796, Libro 0, Folio 177, Sección 8, Hoja Z-50564
Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual

Grupo Henneo