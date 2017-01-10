Las redes sociales se burlan de las inauguraciones del presidente de Kenia.

La campaña de inauguraciones oficiales emprendida por el presidente de Kenia, Uhuru Kenyatta, ha despertado la burla entre los usuarios de las redes sociales, que, bajo la etiqueta #UhuruChallenge, se mofan de su lenguaje grandilocuente y de la reapertura de proyectos ya lanzados.



I have officially commissioned the Advanced Mobility Apparatus project this afternoon. #UhuruChallenge pic.twitter.com/gPzFKWtKjH — Anthony (@Antownee) 7 de enero de 2017

It is with immense pleasure that I commission the washing of these dishes. Sanitation & Hygiene are top agendas for my Govt #UhuruChallenge pic.twitter.com/Ch0sdvnaRx — Elayne Okaya (@ElayneOkaya) 7 de enero de 2017

y desde hace ya meses la agenda del presidente se ha llenado de inauguraciones y reaperturas de proyectos gubernamentales que, según su equipo de comunicación, tienen una importancia vital para el futuro del país.Los usuarios de Twitter han reaccionado a través de la mencionada etiqueta ('El reto de Uhuru', en español), en la quepor Kenyatta y sus asesores.Los tuiteros comparten fotografías en las que aparecen objetos cotidianos -como el mando de la televisión o una calculadora- cubiertos con una cinta inaugural que ellos mismos cortan imitando los actos de apertura., afirma Anthony bajo launidas con un lazo mofándose del lenguaje recargado que habitualmente utiliza el presidente, incluso en las presentaciones más sencillas."Lanzando la fase final de la crema Nivea", expresa otro de los internautas con la imagen de un bote de crema partido por la mitad, del que apura los restos de loción, en referencia al afán de Kenyatta por exhibir los avances de proyectos oficiales, incluso una vez lanzados., parodia otra tuitera, Elayne Okaya, con una fotografía en la que se dispone a fregar los platos tras cortar la cinta inaugural que une detergente y estropajo.Los kenianos también se ríen del afán gubernamental de búsqueda de nuevos proyectos para conseguir publicidad: "Uhuru buscando un nuevo proyecto que lanzar", reza otro de los tuits con una imagen de dos jóvenes que buscan bajo los sumideros de agua que hay en las aceras.La campaña ha alcanzado un gran éxito en la red social, donde la etiqueta #Uhuruchallenge se ha convertido en una de las tendencias de moda.